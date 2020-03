After the Super Tuesday results, it is clear that there are a lot of people out there who are not voting, so Griff has some ideas about what we can about them.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Griff’s Prayer: Did You Vote? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com