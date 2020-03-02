Griff’s Prayer: Go To Church! [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 03.02.20
Dismiss


Griff has one request: “Go get that worship, for real!”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For everyone who attends church from the comfort of their beds, Griff thinks you should take the time to go into service for a couple of reasons.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Griff’s Prayer: Go To Church! [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 3 weeks ago
02.10.20
Virginia’s Black Residents, Businesses Left Out Of Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close