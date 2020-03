via EEWMagazine/Treva Samson // EEW Magazine // Parenting:

Talk Show Host Tamron Hall is really busy these days from being a mom to hosting a talk-show and more!

And on top of that, she will be on the cover of Parents Magazine. Although the Christian wife and mom makes it look easy, she doesn’t pretend to have it all together.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Tamron Hall Opens Up About Balancing Work And Motherhood, And Facing Harsh Criticism was originally published on praisecleveland.com