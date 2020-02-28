Charlotte Clothier Dresses Men for Success

Troy Robinson Sr., Proprietor of Troy Allen Clothier has been in the fashion industry for over three decades. The Ohio native has ferreted every aspect of fasion, from the latest trends to designing his own styles of suits and shoes to dressing athletes, political types and the regular guy needing business attire for a job interview. During an on-location interview, ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Mr. Robinson about the fashion industry, Black Men’s fashion and Black business ownership.

Also On Praise 100.9: