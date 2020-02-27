via newsone/Written By Adrian Moore:

Another inmate tragically met the end of their life while incarcerated and this time, they’re kin to mega-producer and creator Tyler Perry.

According to KNOE, 26-year-old Gavin Porter was an inmate at the Union Parish Detention Center in Louisiana and he was found dead on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, according to authorities.

Porter, of Greensburg in St. Helena Parish, was found dead in his cell around 8:30 p.m. According to Union Parish Sheriff’s Office media liaison Johnny Gunter, Porter died of an apparent suicide.

Porter was placed in the cell on Saturday night after a fight involving several inmates, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said. No foul play is suspected, although according to TMZ, the family suspects differently.

Tyler Perry’s sister is Gavin’s mom and she was told by prison officials that Porter had hanged himself with a bedsheet while in solitary confinement, according to the TMZ source.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Tyler Perry’s Nephew Found Hanging In Prison After Fight Involving Several Inmates was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Ed Powell

Also On Praise 100.9: