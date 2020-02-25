CLOSE
8 Wise And Inspiring Quotes From Our Favorite Mental Health Advocate Taraji P. Henson

via EEWMagazine/Article By LaTonia Mayfield:

Taraji P. Henson founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 to help those in the African-American community struggling with mental health.

Here are our 8 favorite quotes on mental health, faith, and more, from the dedicated advocate bringing awareness to the issues that challenge our community.

On God’s role in her life: “Without God, I’m nothing.”

On being a blessing: “My father always told me, ‘If you are blessed, then it’s your job to go out to the world and bless someone else.’ If I have everything, what is everything if I can’t share it? People make the world go ’round. We need each other.”

On the lies of the devil: “You’ve just got to be strong, because the devil wants you weak, and the devil wants to catch you in a vulnerable moment and make you believe things that aren’t true. I just stay strong. I know what side I’m on: I’m on faith’s side. I’ve got God.”

CLICK HERE to read the full story

8 Wise And Inspiring Quotes From Our Favorite Mental Health Advocate Taraji P. Henson

