HBCU Spotlight: University of the Virgin Islands

University of the Virgin Islands

 

Mission Statement:

The University of the Virgin Islands’ mission is to educate and empower the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Caribbean and the world through an environment that promotes creativity, innovation and excellence in teaching, student learning, research, and community engagement.

Notable Alumni: Among the many accomplished former UVI students are two Rhodes Scholars and a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.

Mascot: The Buccaneer

Enrollment: 2,500 students

 

learn more: https://uvi.edu/

