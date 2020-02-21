Jonathan McReynolds Delivers Powerful New Single “People” [Listen]

Singer Jonathan McReynolds has returned to give us another powerful single! The song, entitled “People.” The song is an honest and transparent piece of music from McReynolds about the trauma that people cause… people. At a certain moment, you need to be delivered from the people who do not bring you peace. When describing the song, McReynolds said “I know you can deliver me from people,” as a simple cry to God to heal all from pain caused by people.”

Now that’s a word!

Listen to the song above and begin to take those steps to feel free from pain caused by others.

