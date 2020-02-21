CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jonathan McReynolds Delivers Powerful New Single “People” [Listen]

Singer Jonathan McReynolds has returned to give us another powerful single! The song, entitled “People.” The song is an honest and transparent piece of music from McReynolds about the trauma that people cause… people. At a certain moment, you need to be delivered from the people who do not bring you peace. When describing the song, McReynolds said “I know you can deliver me from people,” as a simple cry to God to heal all from pain caused by people.”

Now that’s a word!

Listen to the song above and begin to take those steps to feel free from pain caused by others.

RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds Opens Up About The Last Time He Cried [Exclusive Interview]

RELATED: When I Was Younger: How Jonathan McReynolds Made Room For God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds

21 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds

Continue reading PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds

PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds

Jonathan McReynolds Delivers Powerful New Single “People” [Listen]  was originally published on praisedc.com

Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 2 weeks ago
02.10.20
Virginia’s Black Residents, Businesses Left Out Of Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close