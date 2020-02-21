Exploring the State of Black Charlotte

What is the state of Black Charlotte? 35.09% of Charlotte residents are African American. This translates to over 295,310 African Americans in the Queen City. With an unemployment rate of 6% and poverty rate of 16%, what beleaguers the city of Charlotte has an enormous impact on its black citizens. So how are African Americans fairing in Charlotte economically, politically and socially? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, explores this issue with Aurora Nkrumah, Inspirational Speaker, Moe Tilus, Dennis Burgess and Chef, Jo of G.R.I.T.S CLT – all of whom are part of the upcoming, ‘State of Black Charlotte’ event.
Also On Praise 100.9: