Griff’s Prayer For The Good Old Days [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 02.20.20
Remember when things used to be so much easier? Remember when the smallest things used to bring so much joy? Griff does and he wishes we could bring those days back even though many of our childhood innocent acts turn into something completely different as adults.

Check out the full segment above to see what we mean!

Photos
