Janet Jackson Surprises Whoopi Goldberg On ‘The View’

ABC's "The View" - Season 22

Source: Jenny Anderson / Getty

via BlackAmericaWeb/Eurweb:

Janet Jackson popped in unexpectedly on “The View” Wednesday toting tickets to her upcoming Black Diamond tour for everyone in the studio – but most importantly, for Whoopi Goldberg.

After walking out during a segment to the complete shock of the audience, Janet said that she had tickets just for Whoopi, after hearing that the host wasn’t able to make her last concert because she was ill and in the hospital.

Janet Jackson Surprises Whoopi Goldberg On ‘The View’  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

