Calling All Singers! Are You The One? Win An Opportunity To Audition For A Preliminary Panel For Bet’s Sundays Best!

Upload Your Video To Instagram Singing Your Best Song, Tag Us @praisecharlotte And Use The #qcbest. One Winner Will Receive A Front Of The Line

Pass For Open Auditions On February 15th At House Of Hope In Decatur, Georgia.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES

