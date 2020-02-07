I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: Franklin McCain Of The Greensboro Four

Franklin McCain is one of the original four who took part in the Woolworth sit-ins. He attended Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina for a year, then moved and graduated from high school in Washington, DC. He entered North Carolina A&T State University in 1959. He joined with three other students to protest the Woolworth policy that denied lunch counter service to black customers. McCain graduated from A&T in 1964 with chemistry and biology degrees.

He spent his adult life in Charlotte, where he worked for a chemical company, Celanese Corp. for 35 years. He served as chairman of A&T’s Board of Trustees, sat on the Board of Visitors at Bennett College and the Board of Trustees at NC Central University, and served on the UNC Board of Governors.

Franklin McCain passed away in January 2014.

