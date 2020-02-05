Roman 8:37 says we are more than conquerers. A conquerer is a person who conquers a place or people. They’ve already won. So they’re winners. That said, know that you have already won. We may face small setbacks in life, but God’s plan is greater.

Mr. Griffin: We Are More Than Conquerers [VIDEO]

