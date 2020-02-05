Mr. Griffin: We Are More Than Conquerers [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Mr. Griffin: We Are More Than Conquerers

Roman 8:37 says we are more than conquerers. A conquerer is a person who conquers a place or people. They’ve already won. So they’re winners. That said, know that you have already won. We may face small setbacks in life, but God’s plan is greater.

