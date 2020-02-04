Faith Walking: I Don’t Want To Break A Leg, I Want To Be Used By God [VIDEO]

Instead of people saying “good luck,” some people say “break a leg,” but as believers, we understand where our strength comes from. Watch Erica explain what it means to be a vessel and be used by God.

