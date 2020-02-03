GRIFF To Host ‘How Great Is Our God’ Comedy Show Benefiting St. Jude

The annual comedy show benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Process Success Foundation is almost among us!
The show, which goes down February 28 at 7-9 p.m. at New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Georgia, will be hosted by Get Up! Mornings own GRIFF. Other featured comedians include Lisa Mills, Jaylee Thomas, Mic Larry, Lawrence Owens, Weight Ball and C-Dawg.
. • 📅 – 28FEB2020 (Friday) . . . . • ⏰ : 7-9pm (get there by 6!!) . . . . • 🎙: @comedianjayleethomas @lisamillslol @comedianmiclarry @weightball @corwinoglesby & @owensordeal . . . . . • 💒 : @newmercies_cc . . . . • 🎟 : FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE . . . . • 📫 : 4000 Five Forks Trickum RD Lilburn, Georgia . . . . • 🛐 : @jcurneyiii . . . . • Benefiting @stjude & @processsuccess1 #TheProcessSuccessFoundation . . . . • @cityofatlantaga @praise1025 @getuperica mornings with @imericacampbell #GRIFF #2trillion #GetUpErica #EricaCampbell
🚨🚨🚨 #HowGreatIsOurGODVI 🚨🚨🚨 So proud to partnering with MY pastor @jcurneyiii and our church @newmercies_cc for the SIXTH year to raise money for @stjude & @processsuccess1 ||| 28FEB2020 ||| This years line up is 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣: • @lisamillslol • @comedianjayleethomas • @comedianmiclarry • @owensordeal • @weightball • @corwinoglesby 🎟🎟🎟 FREE ADMISSION 🎟🎟🎟 *** we will be taking donations *** 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn @cityofatlantaga @praise1025 @getuperica mornings with @imericacampbell #GRIFF #2trillion #EricaCampbell #proverbs1722 #laughterisgoodforthesoul
