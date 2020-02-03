GRIFF To Host ‘How Great Is Our God’ Comedy Show Benefiting St. Jude

The annual comedy show benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Process Success Foundation is almost among us!

The show, which goes down February 28 at 7-9 p.m. at New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Georgia, will be hosted by Get Up! Mornings own GRIFF. Other featured comedians include Lisa Mills, Jaylee Thomas, Mic Larry, Lawrence Owens, Weight Ball and C-Dawg.

