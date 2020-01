It’s ok to feel how you feel. Don’t minimize your pain. Instead, use it and grow from it. Know when to get up and keep moving.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM HOMEPAGE

Faith Walking: Get Up & Keep Moving [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: