Small Business Consortium Continues to Empower and Equip Entrepreneurs

Charlotte
| 01.24.20
LaPronda Spann and Vanessa Stuart

Source: LaPronda Spann/Vanessa Stuart

For small business owners, this is your time! Owning a business in today’s technology-driven society is profoundly rewarding. Despite the myriad of challenges, there’s nothing more satisfying than opening the doors to your office, greeting customers, building a roster of clients and putting in exhausting hours to ensure a competitive advantage.  But being a business owner also involves having a support network and professionals dedicated to success.  The Small Business Consortium, founded by Mecklenburg County Commissioner, Vilma D. Leake has made great strides in the last eight years to equip its members with the tools to achieve their dreams and goals. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with two of the consortium’s member-partners, Lapronda Spann founder of Lain Consulting, LLC and Vanessa Stuart, owner of ExCELL Quotient about the great work of the SBC.

 

