The Unfinished Legacy of Dr. King Jr.: Closing the Wealth Gap

Fifty-two years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s launch of the Poor People’s Campaign, the collective buying power of the African American Community hovers near $1.3 trillion. With this enormous economic power, African Americans still lag behind in every economic metrics. As the House of Representatives consider the HR40 Bill to explore the reparations question, and African Americans make measurable social gains, the question is, how do we collectively emerge from the doldrums of economic second class citizenship to amassing personal and collective wealth? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talks with Rev. Dr. Casey Kimbrough, Senior Servant Leader of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church about the Unfinished Legacy of Dr. King and a commemorative event taking place at the church to help African Americans close the wealth gap.

