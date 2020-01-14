CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Daily Devotional From Erica Campbell Available For Download Tomorrow

Erica Campbell - Praying and Believing

Source: Erica Campbell / My Block

Erica Campbell is releasing a companion 5-day Bible reading plan to her award-winning novel “More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The daily devotional will be available for download starting Wednesday (January 15) on the YouVersion Bible App.

Inspired by topics from the book, Campbell offers soul-searching insights to help engage readers deeper into what the Word of God says about you. Readers can start the Bible plan by using their Bible App or visiting Bible.com.

See Also: Girl Chat With Erica Campbell: What’s It Mean To Be More Than Pretty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Daily Devotional From Erica Campbell Available For Download Tomorrow  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Dallas DA Blasts Amber Guyger Judge Tammy Kemp Over Gag Order…
 3 days ago
01.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close