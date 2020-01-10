How to build your brand and monetize on social media

We’re on the cusp of extraordinary innovation in technology. Artificial intelligence, augmented reality and edge computing are but a few areas where technology has grown exponentially in the last decade. But as this new decade unfolds, we’re going to see and experience growth in technological innovation that is the stuff of dreams and science fiction. The question is, how will African Americans utilize emerging technologies to create branding opportunities, build businesses and monetize social media platforms to build personal wealth. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Jelani Hill, CEO of the Public Relations Agency, ‘BrandUscript.’

