In this edition of “Wake Up and Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley, he shares tips from his book “An Attitude of Excellence: Get The Best From Yourself, Your Team, and Your Organization.”

Check out the audio above to hear how the first step towards reaching your goal… is getting up!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley: Get Up & Get Busy! was originally published on getuperica.com