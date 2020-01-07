NCCU Offers Lebron James Jr. Basketball Scholarship

LeBron James Jr., the son of global NBA superstar LeBron James, is just 15 years old, but is garnering boatloads of attention from schools and scouts.

Durham’s North Carolina Central University has offered “Bronny” James Jr. a basketball scholarship, though it is just one of the few Division I schools to have made such an offer. Eagles head coach LeVelle Moton, is up against the likes of across town powerhouse Duke and legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. James Sr. won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA playing for Krzyzewski, and last year tweeted a photoshopped pic of Bronny in a Duke uniform.

It’s a long shot, but you can’t be mad at the Eagles for shooting their shot! There is a lot of discussion on what it would mean to HBCUs if top tier recruits began to accept placement at black schools. Read the full article here

