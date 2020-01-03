CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Listen: Bizzle Drops “Red Light, Green Light” Single Featuring Zauntee

New music alert! 

Bizzle kicked off 2020 with a new single featuring Zauntee called “Red Light, Green Light.” 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s a song about being in go-mode for Jesus. That is, ignore street signs, turning up, speeding past stop signs and doing whatever else it takes to represent God to the fullest. 

Listen:

 

The song comes from Bizzle’s new album, Light Work: Deluxe Playlist, which was released on Christmas Day in 2019.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Listen: Bizzle Drops “Red Light, Green Light” Single Featuring Zauntee  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…
 1 week ago
12.26.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…
 2 weeks ago
12.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close