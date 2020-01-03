Faith Walking: Don’t Live In Yesterday [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 01.03.20
Dismiss

Recovery doesn’t fall in your lap; you’ve got to work for it and make a decision on how you’re going to move forward and get through. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell dives into an excerpt from Mary Mary’s book, Be You, which consists of her and her sister’s lyrics. Getting free and leaving pain and issues in yesterday take work. God has deliver you. Release it and allow yourself to be free. Don’t walk in shame for what you’ve done. And don’t walk in pain from what’s been done to you.  

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Faith Walking: Don’t Live In Yesterday [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…
 1 week ago
12.26.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…
 2 weeks ago
12.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close