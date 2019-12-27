How the Environment is also an African-American Conversation and Tradition

Stephen Graddick IV significantly shatters the idea that conversations related to the environment is reserved for whites with a liberal or progressive political agenda. Graddick is a gifted speaker, has a holistic approach to social issues and can delve deep into climate change and the state of our planet with any of the prominent names in the environmental space. From the water crisis in Flint Michigan to the water shortage in South Africa, Graddick is quite versed in these areas. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Graddick extensively about the effects of climate change and how the environment is part of the African-American legacy and tradition.

Also On Praise 100.9: