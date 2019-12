via BlackAmericaWeb/Brandon Caldwell:

Wow!! The first trailer of the Aretha Franklin Bio-Pic has been released and Jennifer Hudson is on FIRE!!

MGM released the first teaser trailer for Respect, the upcoming Franklin biopic starring Hudson, who Franklin personally chose to portray her in a biopic before her death last August of pancreatic cancer.

Jennifer Hudson Embodies The Queen of Soul In 'Respect'

