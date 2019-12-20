These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care Day And You Don’t Want To Miss Their Reactions

Teacher’s never get enough credit. They often spend their own money to hook up their classrooms, go the extra mile with their students, and still get paid less than most people. While Christmas is next week, and you may be getting ready to lace your kids with gifts, not everyone has it like that (or the ability to go into debt to fake like they have it like that).

Nevertheless, children always deserve to feel seen and to be cared for. Twitter user @Hail_Zel shared that he was doing a self-care day for his kindergarten students. He called it a “Holiday Hook-up” and hooked up 40 little kids with haircuts, hairstyles, and their nails done! Zel called upon his network to help him identify hairstylists, barbers, nail techs, and other volunteers who were feeling the Christmas spirit and wanted help.

In an interview with Because Of Them We Can, Zel explained he wanted to do this because “students have to know someone who looks like them and talks like them, and cares about them…inside and out of the classroom.”

Well, hopefully these young Kings and Queens know, if they didn’t before. The teacher and his glam squad army gave glittery manicures, laid hairstyles, and fresh cuts that undoubtedly led to a good dose of self-confidence. He told BOTWC, “I believe if you look good, you feel good and if you feel good, you do good. I just want them to feel good for the holidays.”

The kids definitely felt good! Check out this little girls smile when she was showing her teacher her hair.

I hate to keep bombarding y’all with pictures but check my man out this morning 😂 He got his haircut yesterday and he still got it 😂🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/aPwXYqariH — 🏁 SC/IG: Hail_Zel (@Hail_Zel) December 19, 2019

Even the next day, this little boy couldn’t wait to show his teacher his hair and share, “He still got it.”

Beauties, how cute are these kids?! Shout out to Zel and all teachers who are doing the Lord’s work this holiday season.

Zel has a foundation called ThePratherFoundation if you want to donate or help out in any way.

DON’T MISS:

Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride: ‘My Role As A Father Is To Support My Kids’

Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked Out Of Christian School Because She ‘Committed Adultery’

NABU Is Uplifting Black Voices Within The Diaspora To Help Young Children Feel Seen

These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care Day And You Don’t Want To Miss Their Reactions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com