MARIAH CAREY “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU” HITS #1

via FirstLadyB:

WOW!! Do you remember when you first heard “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Great song and it has been around for 25 years!!

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Mariah lit up the Empire State Building in New York City on Tuesday, and to top that..the song hit #1 on the Hot 100 charts, giving MeMe her 19th #1 single — the most among solo artists in history — and only the second holiday song to reach the top position, according to Billboard.

