The very first moments after rescue from human and sex trafficking is fraught with emotional turmoil. For survivors of this despicable trade, anxiety and fear lingers even when they’re protected and safe. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explores these tense and emotional first moments after rescue with Jordan Keen, Senior Case Manger of the Justice Ministries, an organization on the front lines combating sexual exploitation of women and girls.

Also On Praise 100.9: