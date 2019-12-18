Mr. Griffin: Be The Light That Brings The Scrooge Out Of People [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 12.18.19
Dismiss

GRIFF’s been so cheerful leading up to the holidays, he’s turning cheerless spirits around. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Press play up top to hear the story about how he brought the scrooge out of somebody.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Be The Light That Brings The Scrooge Out Of People [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close