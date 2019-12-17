JENNIFER HUDSON HOPES TO MAKE ARETHA FRANKLIN ‘PROUD’ WITH ‘RESPECT’ BIOPIC

via eurweb/

In an recent interview with People Magazine actress Jennifer Hudson says that she hopes to make Aretha Franklin “proud” with her portrayal of the late music icon in an upcoming biopic.

Prior to her death in August 2018 at age 76 due to pancreatic cancer, Franklin made clear that there was only one person worthy to play her in a biopic: Jennifer Hudson.

