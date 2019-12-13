Ericaism: We All Need A Secret Place [VIDEO]

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell discusses gospel songs that speak to her soul, one being “Secret Place” by The Winans which looks at the Psalms 91 scripture that reads, ‘He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.”

Press play to hear about which line in the song correlated with that Bible verse that moved Erica and may even move you!

