Stopping the Scourge of Human and Sex Trafficking

Social media is replete with photographs of missing women, especially young girls. While news and broadcast outlets have yet to fully address what appears to be a crisis, organizations that are entrenched in stopping human and sex trafficking are sounding the alarm for all of us to hear. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the frightening scourge of human and sex trafficking with Mark Blackwell, Founder of Justice Ministries – an organization that has helped to rescue upward of 300 women and young girls from sexual exploitation.

