via usatoday:
He has entertained & educated children from around the world Caroll Spinney, the longtime “Sesame Street” puppeteer who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch
Passed away yesterday in Connecticut after a brief illness.
Spinney joined the children’s television show during its beginnings in 1969 and remained part of the “Sesame” team for five decades according to a statement from Sesame Workshop.
CLICK HERE to read story
Puppeteer Caroll Spinney Has Passed Away was originally published on praisecleveland.com
Also On Praise 100.9: