Rapper Juice WRLD Dead At 21

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD has died at age 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport, TMZ reports. The rapper’s flight from California landed early Sunday morning, and after disembarking the plane, sources said that he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was conscious when paramedics arrived to the scene, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The cause of death is not currently known.

Juice WRLD has been vocal about his codeine use in the past. He took to social media in July and made a vow to put an end to his addiction. “Ima leave that sh** alone 4 good watch me.. I’m done w it. I got work to do, a lot,” he wrote at the time.

Juice WRLD also revealed during an interview with Vulture last October that Atlanta rapper Future, whom he did a joint album with titled Wrld on Drugs, influenced him to experiment with lean. “That’s the first thing I told him. He just was like, ‘Wow.’ He kind of apologized,” Juice told the publication.

He also opened up about living a sober lifestyle. “I try not to let it affect me too much. It doesn’t really have that big of an impact on me,” he said. “More recently, I’ve just kind of realized certain things about myself and my coming up, the way that substances played a part in my life, whether it was me doing them or other people. It’s something that I’m trying to separate myself from.”

Juice, however, isn’t the first of our beloved rappers to fall ill following codeine use. Rapper Rick Ross lost consciousness after boarding a flight in Fort Lauderdale in 2011. Paramedics administered CPR and were able to resuscitate him.

Two years later, in 2013, New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne was hospitalized in Los Angeles, CA after suffering a seizure as well. He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital and was released the next morning. Wayne reassured his fans that he was “fine,” in a Twitter post writing, “I’m fine. Thank u.”

Wayne suffered several seizures that year, one which landed him in ICU in critical condition for weeks. “The thing is, man, the bad news is, I’m an epileptic, so I’m prone to seizures,” he said. “This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures; y’all just never hear about it. This time it got real bad because I got three of ’em in a row, and on the third one, my heart rate went down to, like, 30 percent. Basically, I could’ve died soon. That’s why it was so serious. The reason being for the seizures is just plain stress, no rest and overworking myself. That’s typical me, though.”

NewsOne will provide additional updates as they become available.

