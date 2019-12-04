Listen: Tamela Mann Talks Health Journey, Joins #GoRedGetFit Healthier Church Challenge [EXCLUSIVE]

Did you know heart disease claims the lives of more black women than all forms of cancer combined? It’s an epidemic that deserves more attention and celebrities like Tamela Mann are using their influence to lead the way.
Mann, who is an ambassador for Weight Watchers, teamed up with the American Heart Association for a 12-week Empowered & Well Healthier Church Challenge geared towards women’s health. As an incentive to get it done, two churches will be chosen as winners and get a visit by Tamela Mann and Oprah Winfrey!
Press play below to learn more about the initiative and visit empoweredtoserve.org.
