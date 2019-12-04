GRIFF’s Prayer For Leftover Thanksgiving Food [VIDEO]

12.04.19
GRIFF’s neighbors came over and offered him some Thanksgiving food and while he appreciated the thought, the idea of Thanksgiving leftovers didn’t go over too well with his stomach. Press play up top! 

GRIFF’s Prayer For Leftover Thanksgiving Food [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

