Mr. Griffin: Your Faith Should Never Be In Question [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 12.04.19
Dismiss

GRIFF’s entering a new realm in his life and today shared a word about holding on to your faith during the good, bad and in between.

“Thank God now because when it comes, it’s going to be so overwhelming,” he said.

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch his story up top! 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Your Faith Should Never Be In Question [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…
 10 hours ago
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…
 13 hours ago
12.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close