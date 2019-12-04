In 2012 George Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder of 17 years-old unarmed teen Trayvon Martin. Now, Zimmerman is suing prosecutor Benjamin Crump, the of Florida, and the Martin Family.

Larry Klayman Zimmerman’s attorney announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The claims for the 100 million dollars are for civil damages, alleging defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy.

George Zimmerman’s false evidence claims mesh with a book and film directed by Joel Gilbert titled The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America. Gilbert’s film claims to have Trayvon’s phone records that prove Rachel Jeantel wasn’t his girlfriend nor on the phone with him at the time he was murdered.

Related Articles:

#SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

Once Again, George Zimmerman Avoids Jail Time

George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary

George Zimmerman Seeks $100 Million In Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Family was originally published on foxync.com