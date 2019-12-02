KeKe Wyatt made an appearance on TBN last week (November 25) and it was just as epic as you can imagine.

With Kurt Carr on the keyboard, Wyatt hit all the high notes and runs she’s known for before breaking down into tears. She and the audience were so moved by what she was singing that she interrupted the song to give thanks to Jesus.

SEE ALSO: Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Having Her 10th Child

Wyatt later explained that when her son was 13-years-old, he was diagnosed with cancer. She revealed this special night that he’s 16-years-old and healed.

Praise God!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

It’s a Tear Jerker: KeKe Wyatt Performs “For Every Mountain,” Shares Testimony On TBN [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: