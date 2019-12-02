Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Low Back Row [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shows us how to cut back fat doing a Low Back Row with the TRX Straps.

