Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays

The holidays are always tough for those who’ve lost someone during the year. Whether it be a parent, a beloved aunt or uncle, a grandmother, a child or even a friend, grief hits in waves that few are truly prepared for.
WhatsYourGrief has compiled a list of 64 tips to help you keep pushing forward during the holiday season especially as the first year without that person usually is the toughest.
- Acknowledge that the holidays will be different and they will be tough.
- Decide which traditions you want to keep.
- Decide which traditions you want to change.
- Create a new tradition in memory of your loved one.
- Decide where you want to spend the holidays – you may want to switch up the location, or it may be of comfort to keep it the same. Either way, make a conscious decision about location.
- Plan ahead and communicate with the people you will spend the holiday with in advance, to make sure everyone is in agreement about traditions and plans.
- Remember that not everyone will be grieving the same way you are grieving.
- Remember that the way others will want to spend the holiday may not match how you want to spend the holiday.
- Put out a ‘memory stocking’, ‘memory box’, or another special place where you and others can write down memories you treasure. Pick a time to read them together.
- Light a candle in your home in memory of the person you’ve lost.
- Include one of your loved one’s favorite dishes in your holiday meal.
- Be honest. Tell people what you DO want to do for the holidays and what you DON’T want to do.
For more, visit WhatsYourGrief.com.
