Watch: Latice Crawford Releases Music Video For “Amazing”

Latice Crawford has released an amazing video for an amazing song titled the same.

Set in a brick warehouse scene, the Sunday Best alum gives glory to God’s “amazing” characteristics. She thanks God for accepting her flaws, loving her when she didn’t love herself and never leaving when she felt alone.

Can you relate? I can. This song gives me chills!

“Thank you Lord for sneaking behind my wall,” she sings. “Thank you for holding my hand in my wrong. Thank you for loving me in all of my faults. You’re amazing.”

Watch:

