Exploring Racial Bias in Black Women’s Health

Charlotte
| 11.29.19
Dismiss
Monifa D. Drayton and Dr. Monique May

Source: Monifa D. Drayton and Dr. Monique May / Ron Holland

The health of Black women are replete with startling statics. According to the stats, 7.6 percent of black women have heart disease, compared to 5.8 percent of white women. When we’re talking about Breast Cancer, Black women have a 1 in 9 chance of developing this dreaded disease. Even worse, there’s a hesitancy for Black women to seek medical attention, due in part because of racial bias. This week on ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ with Ron Holland, Guest Host, Monifa Drayton interviews Dr. Monique May about the impact racism is having on Black Women’s health.

 

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Flying With Yams On Thanksgiving? What You Need…
 2 days ago
11.27.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close