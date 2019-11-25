CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Mountain Climbers [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shows us how to work the entire core doing Mountain Climbers with TRX Straps.

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Mountain Climbers [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…
 4 hours ago
11.25.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…
 7 hours ago
11.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close