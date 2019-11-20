CLOSE
2020 Grammy Awards Nominees Gospel/CCM/Category

via grammy.com:

And here are the nominees in the Gospel/CCM/Category

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

  • LOVE THEORY

    Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

  • TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS

    Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan

    Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

  • SEE THE LIGHT

    Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

  • SPEAK THE NAME

    Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

  • THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)

    Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

  • ONLY JESUS

    Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

  • GOD ONLY KNOWS

    for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

  • HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

    Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

  • GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)

    Tauren Wells

  • RESCUE STORY

    Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriter

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

  • LONG LIVE LOVE

    Kirk Franklin

  • GOSHEN

    Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

  • TUNNEL VISION

    Gene Moore

  • SETTLE HERE

    William Murphy

  • SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM

    CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

  • I KNOW A GHOST

    Crowder

  • BURN THE SHIPS

    for KING & COUNTRY

  • HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

    Danny Gokey

  • THE ELEMENTS

    TobyMac

  • HOLY ROAR

    Chris Tomlin

PLEASE CLICK HERE to read the entire list of nominees

 

