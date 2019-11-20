2020 Grammy Awards Nominees Gospel/CCM/Category

via grammy.com:

Yes it’s that time of the year..The 2010 Grammys!! And here are the nominees in the Gospel/CCM/Category

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

LOVE THEORY Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

SEE THE LIGHT Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

SPEAK THE NAME Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE) Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

ONLY JESUS Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

GOD ONLY KNOWS for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION) Tauren Wells

RESCUE STORY Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriter

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

LONG LIVE LOVE Kirk Franklin

GOSHEN Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

TUNNEL VISION Gene Moore

SETTLE HERE William Murphy

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

I KNOW A GHOST Crowder

BURN THE SHIPS for KING & COUNTRY

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET Danny Gokey

THE ELEMENTS TobyMac

HOLY ROAR Chris Tomlin

PLEASE CLICK HERE to read the entire list of nominees

2020 Grammy Awards Nominees Gospel/CCM/Category was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On Praise 100.9: