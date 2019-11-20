2020 Grammy Awards Nominees Gospel/CCM/Category

via grammy.com:
Yes it’s that time of the year..The 2010 Grammys!! And here are the nominees in the Gospel/CCM/Category
Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
- LOVE THEORY
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
- TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
- SEE THE LIGHT
Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
- SPEAK THE NAME
Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
- THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
- ONLY JESUS
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
- GOD ONLY KNOWS
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
- HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
- GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
Tauren Wells
- RESCUE STORY
Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriter
Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
- LONG LIVE LOVE
Kirk Franklin
- GOSHEN
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
- TUNNEL VISION
Gene Moore
- SETTLE HERE
William Murphy
- SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
- I KNOW A GHOST
Crowder
- BURN THE SHIPS
for KING & COUNTRY
- HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey
- THE ELEMENTS
TobyMac
- HOLY ROAR
Chris Tomlin
