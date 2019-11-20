Faith Walking: Don’t Favor The Rich [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.20.19
Class doesn’t matter when it comes to God’s people. Consider this… 

Proverbs 19:7 – “The poor are shunned by all their relatives– how much more do their friends avoid them! Though the poor pursue them with pleading, they are nowhere to be found.” 

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages to honor all people, regardless of partialities. 

Photos
