Ericaism: Be Your Authentic Self [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
11.19.19
It’s ok to be different. And it’s ok to be yourself.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to learn to know yourself before you try to match someone else’s truth. Be honest with yourself and know who you are. Free yourself and be who God called you to be.

Ericaism: Be Your Authentic Self [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

