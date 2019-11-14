GRIFF’s Prayer For Laughter During Funerals [VIDEO]

11.14.19
GRIFF wears many hats! Radio show host, comedian… and today, he will be officiated a wedding. He doesn’t want to be sad.

There’s a time and a place for everything, but it sounds like the family asked for this service to be light and full of smiles. Press play up top to hear the break down!

